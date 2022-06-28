Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 38.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 46,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

