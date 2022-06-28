Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Orion Acquisition by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

OHPAW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,622. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20. Orion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

