Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stake Raised by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,661 shares of company stock worth $3,945,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

