Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 427.6% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orora stock remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Orora has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

