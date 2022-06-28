Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.98

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 41444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

