Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in June

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Otsuka stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,322. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka (Get Rating)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.