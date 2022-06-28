Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in June

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Otsuka stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,322. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.
About Otsuka (Get Rating)
