PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 267,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 57,552 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

