Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $812.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $36.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $857.88 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

