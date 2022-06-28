Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Update

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PKPH traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 10,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,373. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

