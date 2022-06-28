Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Update

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PKPH traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 10,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,373. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
