Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 70.3% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE:PEB opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 73.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 975.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $558,000.

PEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.