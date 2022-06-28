Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34). 6,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 99,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.75 ($0.34).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.14. The stock has a market cap of £12.37 million and a PE ratio of -16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Get Pelatro alerts:

About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.