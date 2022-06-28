Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.