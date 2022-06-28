PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. 1,034,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,906. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

