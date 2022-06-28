Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

PERI opened at $18.73 on Friday. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $832.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

