PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,958 shares during the period. PerkinElmer comprises about 1.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $25,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $244,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 29.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 9,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 558,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,794,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKI traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

