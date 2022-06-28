Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE PVL opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

