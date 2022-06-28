Petix & Botte Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 0.7% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.23. 1,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,742. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.23.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.