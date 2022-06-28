Petix & Botte Co Purchases 17,021 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 501,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 93,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,169. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93.

