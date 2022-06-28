Petix & Botte Co Purchases 22,220 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $519,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,480,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,250,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,343,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 149,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

