Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s 6th Largest Position

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 86,704 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 2.6% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after buying an additional 686,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

