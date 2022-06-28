Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Michael J. Davidoff Sells 5,046 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PHR traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

