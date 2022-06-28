Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Michael J. Davidoff Sells 5,046 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE PHR traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
