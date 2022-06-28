Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of PZA stock opened at C$12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.71. The company has a market cap of C$403.18 million and a P/E ratio of 16.38. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$10.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.33.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$122.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

