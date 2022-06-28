Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,405,000 after purchasing an additional 880,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 467,834 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,384,000 after buying an additional 435,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 1,768,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,631. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

