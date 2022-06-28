Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $13.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Plains GP by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Plains GP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.71 and a beta of 1.75. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

