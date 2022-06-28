Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $153,600.00.
- On Friday, May 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $256,200.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $301,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $291,200.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00.
NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 611,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,145. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 277,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103,577 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $6,639,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
