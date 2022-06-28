Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

PLZ.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.26. 10,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,063. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.10. The company has a market cap of C$433.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.72.

PLZ.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

