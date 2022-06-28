Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $722.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.