Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $722.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

