Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,363 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $5,948,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,197,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,033,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,348 shares of company stock worth $57,795,986. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $152.43. 7,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,784. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

