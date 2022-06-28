Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12,149.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,938 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

MDT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.85. 58,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

