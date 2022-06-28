Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 867 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,666. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

