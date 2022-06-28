Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,003,769 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,003,769 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,508,000. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for about 2.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $13,062,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after buying an additional 554,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after buying an additional 511,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. 241,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,259,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

