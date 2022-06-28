Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.35. 11,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,981. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

