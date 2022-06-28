Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,484 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,552. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

