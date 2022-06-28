Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $10.63 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,217,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

