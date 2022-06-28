Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.62. 34,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

