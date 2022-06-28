Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pontem by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pontem by 129.3% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pontem alerts:

NYSE:PNTM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,550. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Pontem has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.