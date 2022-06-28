PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 1,275.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRVCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

