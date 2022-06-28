Primas (PST) Market Cap Tops $467,859.36

Primas (PST) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $467,859.36 and $336,907.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00261373 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003411 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

