Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 591.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PGZ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,952. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 366,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 278,616 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $157,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

