Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 591.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE PGZ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,952. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.12.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.