Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.76 million. Progress Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

PRGS stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 490,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,778. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,694. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

