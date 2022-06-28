ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 2.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $50.76. Approximately 482,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,348,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.