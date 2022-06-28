ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 2.4%

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) shares were down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $50.76. Approximately 482,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,348,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.