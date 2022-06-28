Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

