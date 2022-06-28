Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NYSE:PLX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,312. The company has a market cap of $50.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.00. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 881.07% and a negative net margin of 56.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

