Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $24.97

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $25.87. Prudential shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 4,317 shares.

PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.30) to GBX 1,685 ($20.67) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,590 ($19.51) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,475 ($18.10) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.79) to GBX 1,375 ($16.87) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,558.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 16.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 13.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Prudential by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

