Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) is Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,253 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 4.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $125,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after buying an additional 2,808,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 508,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.45. 22,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,562. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.