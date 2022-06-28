Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $98.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,409. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $91.91 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.24.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

