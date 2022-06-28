Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,373,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,407 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Quantum-Si worth $62,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

NASDAQ QSI opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $337.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.54. Quantum-Si incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Quantum-Si ( NASDAQ:QSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 25,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $79,239.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum-Si Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.