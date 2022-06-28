Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.37. 278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 56,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $551.08 million and a P/E ratio of -13.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. Sell-side analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.