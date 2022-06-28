RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $307.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.49. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $35,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 710,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,218 shares of company stock valued at $225,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RealReal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,186 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 831,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RealReal by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RealReal by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 206,158 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

