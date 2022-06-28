Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/20/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/17/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

6/15/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. 6,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,356. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

